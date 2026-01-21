Venezuela calls for ‘symbolic’ social media action after Trump posts altered map on Truth Social

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump posted an altered image on social media, showing himself and European leaders with a map featuring US flags over Venezuela, Canada and Greenland.

CARACAS - Venezuela’s government on Jan 20 called on citizens to post its official map on social media as a “symbolic action” after US President Donald Trump posted an altered image showing US flags over Venezuela, as well as Canada and Greenland.

The image, posted on Mr Trump’s Truth Social just before 1am Eastern Time (2pm in Singapore), shows an altered version of an August 2025 photo of European leaders in the Oval Office with Mr Trump, with the original map replaced with one showing US flags over Venezuela and much of North America.

The photo includes images of Britain’s Keir Starmer, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, France’s Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen - even as Mr Trump himself and other world leaders travelled to Davos for the World Economic Forum.

“In light of this situation, the Venezuelan State calls on all citizens to take symbolic action in unity, with the aim of defending territorial integrity and countering misinformation,” Venezuela’s government said in a statement.

It urged its population to post on social media its official map of Venezuela, which includes Esequibo - some two-thirds of neighbouring Guyana that is claimed by Venezuela, though this is not recognised by any major country or by the UN.

Since the US attack on Caracas on Jan 3, when it captured President Nicolas Maduro, the Trump administration has said it plans to “run” Venezuela and that it is cooperating with Mr Maduro’s vice-president and interim successor, Ms Delcy Rodriguez.

While decrying the attack at home, which Venezuelan authorities say killed 100 people, Ms Rodriguez has said she plans to pursue diplomatic channels with the US. She also agreed to a deal under which Venezuelan oil revenues are channelled to US-controlled bank accounts.

Canada’s prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speaking in Copenhagen on Jan 20, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she would not abandon Greenland and as Mr Trump has not ruled out use of the military, she would not rule it out either. REUTERS