Venezuela acting president replaces long-time defense minister

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FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez and General Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez at a ceremony honouring Venezuelan and Cuban military and security personnel who died during a U.S. operation to capture Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo

March 18 - Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Wednesday that General Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez will replace General Vladimir Padrino as defense minister, a position Padrino has held for more than 11 years.

In a post on Telegram, Rodriguez thanked Padrino for his service and loyalty to the homeland and said he would be given new responsibilities.

Padrino directed the ceremonial section of the presidential guard under deceased President Hugo Chavez, but his star fully rose under ousted President Nicolas Maduro, who made him defense minister in late 2014.

Sources have told Reuters Padrino was likely to be replaced and had been kept in his position after the U.S. capture of Maduro to ensure stability in the military, where some 2,000 generals control disparate groups of poorly-paid troops, as well as huge business interests. REUTERS