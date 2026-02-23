Straitstimes.com header logo

Vehicles torched in Mexico's Jalisco following federal operation

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

Feb 22 - Following a federal security operation, multiple vehicles were set on fire throughout the state of Jalisco, governor Pablo Lemus Navarro wrote on X on Sunday afternoon.

The operation, conducted in Jalisco’s city of Tapalpa, led to clashes in the area, he said.

Lemus did not specify the groups involved and did not provide further information on the operation.

Local media outlets reported vehicles burning in the city of Guadalajara. REUTERS

See more on

Media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.