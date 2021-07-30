Van Gogh gets a head of himself at reopening of Toronto art exhibition

PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

A 28m-tall hot air balloon shaped in the likeness of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh's head being inflated before it was flown over the Toronto waterfront on Wednesday. The balloon, meant to be a faithful recreation of van Gogh's "Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat", was flown as part of the reopening of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in the Canadian city.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 30, 2021, with the headline 'Van Gogh gets a head of himself at reopening of Toronto art exhibition'. Subscribe
Topics: 