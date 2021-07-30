A 28m-tall hot air balloon shaped in the likeness of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh's head being inflated before it was flown over the Toronto waterfront on Wednesday. The balloon, meant to be a faithful recreation of van Gogh's "Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat", was flown as part of the reopening of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in the Canadian city.
Van Gogh gets a head of himself at reopening of Toronto art exhibition
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 30, 2021, with the headline 'Van Gogh gets a head of himself at reopening of Toronto art exhibition'. Subscribe
Topics: