Utah judge finds prosecutor in contempt of court in Kirk case

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Deputy Utah County Attorney Christopher Ballard attends a hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, at the 4th District Court in Provo, Utah, U.S., June 12, 2026. Francisco Kjolseth/Pool via REUTERS

June 26 - A Utah judge on Friday found a prosecutor violated court rules with comments he made to a media outlet about the presumed guilt of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

District Court Judge Tony Graf ordered measures to prevent the comments by Utah County prosecutor Christopher Ballard from tainting potential jurors should the case go to trial.

But Graf rejected a request by defense lawyers that he penalize the prosecution for Ballard's comments by blocking them from seeking the death penalty for Robinson.

Ballard spoke to media outlets regarding speculation that test results of a bullet fragment recovered from Kirk's body could exonerate Robinson. The test of the fragment gave "inconclusive" results that the bullet was fired from a rifle that Robinson's DNA was allegedly found on.

Graf ruled that Ballard was in "civil contempt" of court rules regarding communication with media when he told news site TMZ that, irrespective of the test results, prosecutors had ample evidence to prove Robinson was guilty.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Robinson should he be convicted of Kirk's murder on September 10, 2025.

Robinson, 23, was studying to be an electrician at the time of the shooting. He is accused of firing a single round from a rooftop, striking Kirk as he debated with students at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Kirk was credited with mobilizing young voters who helped President Donald Trump win the 2024 election. His assassination on stage in front of thousands of people was a shocking display of rising political violence in the U.S. REUTERS