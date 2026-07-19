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Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages, including in Singapore

Meta’s Instagram and Facebook social networks appeared to suffer some outages on July 19.

SINGAPORE – Meta’s Instagram and Facebook social networks appeared to suffer some outages on July 19, with users reporting issues with the app and website.

According to Downdetector, there were 4,808 reports filed by Facebook users in the United States as of 0746 GMT (3.46pm Singapore time), with 63 per cent of users facing issues accessing the website.

Another 2,829 reports were filed by Instagram users in the US who faced issues with the app as of 0818 GMT on July 19.

Checks by Reuters found that access to Facebook and Instagram was intermittent in Singapore.

Downdetector logged 196 reports that Facebook website was inaccessible in Singapore as at 4.42pm, down from a peak of 396 reports at 3.57pm.

On Instagram, users in Singapore filed 425 reports on Downdetector at 4.47pm that the site was inaccessible.

Meta did not immediately reply to a request for comment sent by e-mail. REUTERS