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The Guadalajara Stadium or Akron Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico, on June 10, the eve of the World Cup 2026 football match between South Korea and the Czech Republic.

- Just before the World Cup 2026 kicks off, the US Embassy in Mexico issued a warning to travellers about the potential danger of heading south of the border.

In a social media post on June 9 , the embassy advised potential visitors to “check the latest travel advisory level and risk information before you travel.”

The US State Department has warning levels assigned to each Mexican state as well as Mexico City, ranging from Level 1 (“exercise normal precautions”), Level 2 (“exercise increased caution”), Level 3 (“reconsider travel”) and Level 4 (“do not travel”).

World Cup games are scheduled for three venues in Mexico, and one of those sites is given a Level 3 warning: Zapopan, near Guadalajara in Jalisco.

The other two Mexican World Cup host cities, Mexico City and Guadalupe, near Monterrey in Nuevo Leon, are listed as Level 2.

The overall advisory from the US State Department regarding Mexico warns of the risk of terrorism, crime and kidnapping or hostage taking. US citizens are advised not to travel between cities after dark, not to wave down taxis on the street and to avoid travelling alone, particularly in remote locales.

The Mexican national team will play two of its three group-stage games in Mexico City, including the tournament opener on June 11 against South Africa, and another in Zapopan. In all, 13 World Cup games will be held in Mexico, concluding with two in the round of 32 and one in the round of 16.

The US team will not play any of its group-stage matches in Mexico. REUTERS