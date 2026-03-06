Straitstimes.com header logo

US, Venezuela agree to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. and Venezuelan flags appear in this illustration taken December 2, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The US and the interim Venezuelan authorities have agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON – The US and the interim authorities in Venezuela have agreed to

re-establish diplomatic and consular relations,

the US State Department said in a statement on March 5, adding that it was focused on creating conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government.

“This step will facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela,” the State Department said.

“Our engagement is focused on helping the Venezuelan people move forward through a phased process that creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government.”

After months of heightened tensions, the US

captured

then

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro

 in January, setting off a chain of changes in the country, including the swearing-in of interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

The two countries have since gradually resumed bilateral relations. REUTERS

More on this topic
US intelligence raises doubts about Venezuela leader’s cooperation
Trump says he will visit Venezuela amid ‘very good’ relationship with interim president
See more on

United States

Venezuela

US foreign policy

Nicolas Maduro

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.