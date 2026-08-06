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US unveils charges against five leaders of Mexico's CJNG cartel

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 - The U.S. Justice Department has unsealed criminal charges against five alleged high-ranking members of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Wednesday.

The indictments were part of a continued pressure campaign by President Donald Trump's administration against the cartel, known as CJNG, following the killing of its former leader Nemesio Oseguera, or "El Mencho," in a Mexican military raid in February.

The U.S. indictments, unsealed on Tuesday, include charges against Oseguera's former son-in-law Julio Alberto Castillo Rodriguez and Oseguera's godson Hugo Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytan, who are each accused of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamines into the United States.

The others charged were named as Ricardo Ruiz Velasco, Julio Cesar Montero Pinzon and Carlos Andres Rivera Varela.

The five defendants are not in U.S. custody and have not appeared in court to face the charges.

The U.S. State Department also increased its reward to $25 million for information leading to the arrest or capture of the new CJNG leader, Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, known as "El Pelon." REUTERS