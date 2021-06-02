US Treasury chief Yellen, Chinese Vice Premier Liu hold introductory meeting

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday (June 1), with the Treasury Department saying that she stressed to the Chinese official the importance of "frankly tackling issues of concern".

"Secretary Yellen discussed the Biden-Harris administration's plans to support a continued strong economic recovery and the importance of cooperating on areas that are in US interests, while at the same time frankly tackling issues of concern," the department said in a statement.

China's Xinhua news agency said both sides had extensive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

The two sides also expressed willingness to maintain communication, Xinhua reported.