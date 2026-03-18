US to require $19.2k bond to visa recipients from 12 more countries

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Some foreign nationals will need to pay US$15,000 (S$19,200) for a visa for business and tourism from April 2.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump’s administration will require citizens from 50 countries to post bonds of US$15,000 (S$19,200) to apply for US entry, a State Department official said on March 18.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 12 countries are being added to a list that already comprises 38 other nations, largely in Africa.

The expanded visa bond programme, which requires those foreign nationals to pay US$15,000 for a B1 or B2 visa for business and tourism, goes into effect on April 2. The aim is to prevent visitors from overstaying their visas, the official said.

The new nations included in the visa bond programme are Cambodia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Grenada, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles, and Tunisia.

The official said bonds will be returned to visa recipients who return home in compliance with the terms of the visa and the bond, or do not travel in the first place.

Since taking office last January, Mr Trump, a Republican, has pursued a hard-line immigration policy, including an aggressive deportation drive, revocations of visas and green cards, and screens of social media posts and past speeches of immigrants.

Human rights groups have condemned Mr Trump’s immigration and travel-related policies, saying they curb due process guarantees and free speech. Mr Trump and his allies say the policies seek to improve domestic security.

Last June, he issued a travel ban that fully or partially blocked citizens of 19 nations from entering the US on national security grounds.

The State Department official said the visa bond programme has reduced the number of people who overstay their visas.

The 38 nations on the previous list are composed of Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kyrgyzstan, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. REUTERS