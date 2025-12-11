Straitstimes.com header logo

US to host meeting of G20 officials without South Africa's participation, sources say

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 21, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 - The U.S. will convene a meeting of officials from the Group of 20 major economies starting on Monday ‍to ​kick off planning for next year, ‍when it holds the group's rotating presidency, sources familiar with the plans ​said.

South ​Africa, this year's host country, was not invited to join the meeting of the G20 deputy sherpas, the sources ‍said on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. on Monday assumed the 12-month ​presidency of the G20 ⁠amid a bitter feud with South Africa and has said it will not invite Africa's biggest economy to participate in next year's G20 events. ​South Africa has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated allegations that South ‌Africa's Black-majority government persecutes its ​white minority.

No comment on next week's meeting was immediately available from the White House or the U.S. Treasury.

The U.S. government has vowed to undertake "much-needed reforms" during its presidency and "return the G20 to focus on its core mission of driving economic growth ‍and prosperity to produce results."

Next year's summit of G20 leaders ​will take place in Miami at a golf resort owned by ​Trump. Washington skipped this year's gathering hosted ‌by Pretoria and then accused South Africa of weaponizing its leadership of the group. REUTERS

