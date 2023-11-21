US to announce global nuclear fusion strategy at COP28

WASHINGTON - The United States will lay out the first international strategy to commercialise nuclear fusion power at the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Dubai, US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry will say on Nov 20, said two sources familiar with the announcement.

Fusion could have an important advantage over today’s nuclear fission plants that split atoms, as it does not produce long-lasting radioactive waste. If deployed successfully, it could also provide a cheap source of carbon-free electricity.

The former secretary of state will announce his plan to lay out the strategy that foresees strengthened cooperation with other countries aiming to speed commercialisation, on a tour of fusion company Commonwealth Fusion Systems near Boston. The United Kingdom and the US on Nov 8 signed a cooperation agreement on fusion.

Fusion, the process that powers the sun and stars to generate electricity, can be replicated on Earth with heat and pressure using lasers or magnets to smash two light atoms into a denser one, releasing large amounts of energy.

In August, scientists using laser beams at a national laboratory in California repeated a fusion breakthrough called ignition where, for an instant, the amount of energy coming from the fusion reaction surpassed that concentrated on the target.

Mr Kerry, who as a US senator more than a decade ago backed legislation that would fund fusion research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will tour Commonwealth with Mr Claudio Descalzi, chief executive of Italian energy company Eni. The Italian firm is working on four fusion research partnerships in Italy and the US, including one with Commonwealth.

“I will have much more to say on the United States’ vision for international partnerships for an inclusive fusion energy future at COP28,” Mr Kerry said in a statement.

Decades of federal investment are transforming fusion from an experiment to “an emerging climate solution”, he added.

Hurdles

But there are hurdles to fusion producing commercial electricity. The energy output of 2022’s fusion experiment at the US National Ignition Facility was only about 0.5 per cent of the energy that went into firing up the lasers, some scientists estimate.

Scientists have so far only reached scattered instances of ignition, not the many continuous ignition events per minute needed to generate electricity to power homes and industries.

There are also regulatory, construction and siting hurdles in creating new fleets of power plants to replace parts of existing energy systems.

Some critics say fusion will be too expensive and take too long to develop to help in the fight against climate change in the foreseeable future.

A source familiar with the planned announcement said the fusion strategy will be a framework that lays out plans for the global deployment of the technology that could gain support from international partners.

The source said COP28, which runs from Nov 30 to Dec 12, will “be the starting gun for international cooperation” on nuclear fusion, which Mr Kerry will tout as a climate “solution, not a science experiment”.

Despite what scientists say is an urgent need for an energy transition to fight climate change, investment has slowed into many parts of the clean energy business in 2023 due to economic uncertainty and inflation.