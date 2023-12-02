US to announce $3 billion into green climate fund at COP28 - sources

DUBAI -The United States will announce a $3 billion contribution to the Green Climate Fund, sources familiar with matter said on Saturday.

The fund, which was created in 2010, is the largest international fund dedicated to climate action and has over $20 billion in pledges.

The latest pledge would be additional to another $2 billion previously delivered by the United States to the fund.

The pledge will be announced later on Saturday by Vice President Kamala Harris at the COP28 U.N. climate summit in Dubai. REUTERS

