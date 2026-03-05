US tells Latin America: Military force is the only way to defeat cartels

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MIAMI - White House official Stephen Miller told a gathering of Latin American military leaders on March 5 that drug cartels can only be defeated with military force.

The comments make explicit a shift in US policy under President Donald Trump that has seen the Pentagon regularly blow up suspected drug boats, seize the president of Venezuela in January, and aid Mexico in February in its operation to capture that country’s most wanted cartel boss.

“We have learned after decades of effort that there is not a criminal justice solution to the cartel problem,” Mr Miller, White House homeland security adviser, told Latin American defence leaders gathered at the US Southern Command headquarters.

“The reason why this is a conference with military leadership and not a conference of lawyers is because these organisations can only be defeated with military power.”

Legal experts and Democrats have questioned the legality of the US strategy, disputing Trump administration policy that equates drug traffickers with members of terrorist organisations like Al-Qaeda and Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. REUTERS