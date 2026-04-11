US tariff refund process to begin April 20 after top court’s decision

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US customs authorities said on April 10 they will begin accepting requests from importers seeking tariff refunds after the US Supreme Court invalidated President Donald Trump’s sweeping global duties in February.

US Customs and Border Protection said the refund process will initially handle only certain unliquidated entries or those liquidated in the past 80 days.

Businesses typically pay an estimated tariff amount at the time of import, with customs authorities determining the final amount later.

Following the highest court’s ruling, a US trade court judge ordered the Trump administration to begin refunding importers the hundreds of billions of dollars it collected from its double-digit tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. KYODO NEWS