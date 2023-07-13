US South-west mired in heat wave that could topple records

LUBBOCK, Texas - A prolonged heat wave blanketed a swath of the United States stretching from California to South Florida on Wednesday, with forecasters expecting temperatures that could shatter records in parts of the South-west in the coming days.

The National Weather Service issued excessive heat advisories, watches and warnings for areas in which about 100 million Americans reside. The sweltering conditions are expected to remain through the weekend and beyond.

While stifling temperatures gripped many parts of the country, Vermont and other North-eastern states began cleaning up from historic flooding triggered by intense downpours linked by climate experts to global warming.

In Las Vegas, Wednesday’s midday temperature reached 38 deg C and the daily high could top out at 42 deg C. The desert city’s all-time high mark of 47 deg C could topple on Sunday, the weather service said.

Tiffany Boscoe, owner of The Jolt Coffee Co in downtown Las Vegas, said many customers were coming in for an iced drink and to get out of the scorching heat.

“The cold brew goes fast and people order lots of blended iced drinks,” she said. “We have a computer centre and Wi-Fi, so people tend to hang out.”

In Phoenix, where thermometers read 37.7 deg C at midday, the high could reach above 43 deg C for the 13th successive day. The forecast puts the city’s daily highs above that mark at least through next Wednesday, which would shatter the record of 18 days above that mark set in June 1974.

At the family-owned Six Points Hardware store in Phoenix, fans and air-conditioner units have been flying off the shelves, said store manager Drew Materniak.

The heat means “business is good,” he said, noting the biggest seller has been large cooling fans, sold largely to businesses like auto shops that cannot air-condition their premises.

“Just stay inside man, just stay inside,” was his advice for dealing with the heat.

Forecasters urged people facing the extreme heat, especially children and the elderly, to keep out of the unrelenting sun, to reschedule strenuous outdoor activities and to drink plenty of fluids during the next several days.

“Heat stroke can lead to death,” the weather service warned.

A ridge of stagnant air parked in the atmosphere was causing the excessive temperatures, said Ashton Robinson Cook, a forecaster with the weather service’s Weather Prediction Centre. The mass blocks cooler air and storm systems from rolling through the area, so it’s “just full sun and heat,” he said.

In Texas, most will see temperatures in the upper 30s to above 37 deg C on Wednesday, while the heat index will make it feel like 46 deg C in some places through the weekend. Warm ocean water is causing the moist, humid air over much of the state that drives the heat index higher, Mr Cook said.