US singer Oliver Tree among six killed in Brazil helicopter crash, says police source

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The helicopters collided midair before plummeting into the carpark of an electric car dealership, setting ablaze around 20 cars.

RIO DE JANEIRO - American alt-pop singer and internet personality Oliver Tree was aboard one of the two helicopters that collided midair in Brazil, leaving six dead, a police source told AFP.

The alternative singer and internet personality was listed as one of six people on the manifest of one aircraft shared by the source, who said the victims could not be formally identified yet as they were badly burned in the crash.

The helicopters collided midair on the morning of June 14 in the western suburb of Rio de Janeiro called Recreio dos Bandeirantes before plummeting into the carpark of an electric car dealership, setting ablaze around 20 cars, firefighters said.

One of the helicopters was carrying five people, and the other only the pilot. There were no survivors.

The passengers on the same helicopter as Tree included a Brazilian music producer, Argentine video director and Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim, known online as “Gaspi.”

The 32-year-old Tree – with a distinctive bowl haircut and eccentric, meme-worthy internet persona – was known for hits such as Life Goes On, Miss You, and Alien Boy.

He has over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with his top songs listened to over 700 million times.

In recent days his Instagram account featured videos of him in Brazil, where he performed in Sao Paulo on June 6 on his tour of over 30 countries.

His next show was due in Lisbon on July 1.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere said earlier that there were “foreign nationals on board one of the aircraft,” without giving further details.

‘A really loud explosion’

Burger King employee Thamires Santos, 27, said he was at work when he heard “a really loud explosion. The shop actually shook.”

After the collision he saw helicopter parts “flying in all directions.”

Fire services spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras told CNN Brasil at the scene that it was unclear exactly how the accident unfolded.

“Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of metres away, so the information we have is still very preliminary,” he said. “We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened.”

Contreiras said rescue workers had discovered one helicopter in flames among the electric cars, with five victims inside.

A second helicopter found some 100 metres away was carrying only the pilot, who also died.

“Given the surrounding residences, the accident could have been far more tragic,” said Contreiras.

He highlighted the challenges in fighting a fire impacting electric vehicles, which contain lithium-ion batteries.

“When this type of battery catches fire, it releases highly toxic gases and intensifies both the temperature and the severity of the blaze. Extinguishing a fire in one of these vehicles requires three to four times the amount of water needed for a fire in a standard car.”

Small aircraft crashes are common in Brazil, the world’s fifth-largest country.

Last month a small plane crashed into the side of a building in the south-eastern city of Belo Horizonte, killing the pilot and copilot.

According to statistics from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) – not including this latest collision – there have been 84 aircraft accidents in 2026 so far, leaving 25 people dead. AFP