US shoots down 4 drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas: US military command

CAIRO – The United States shot down four drones headed towards a US destroyer in the southern Red Sea that had been launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Dec 23, US Central Command (Centcom) said.

“These attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since Oct 17,” it added in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in what they said is a response to Israel’s war in Gaza.

The US Naval Forces Central Command responded to distress calls from two ships under attack, Centcom said.

A Norwegian-flagged, owned and operated tanker reported a near miss of a Houthi drone attack, and a Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker reported being hit by a one-way attack.

Two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were also “fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen”, Centcom said. “No ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles.”

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency earlier reported that an uncrewed aerial system had exploded near a vessel in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, 45 nautical miles south-west of Saleef, Yemen.

The US launched Operation Prosperity Guardian three days ago, saying more than a dozen countries agreed to participate in an effort that will involve joint patrols in Red Sea waters near Yemen. REUTERS