US sees Turkey agreeing to Sweden NATO accession shortly -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards a plane to travel as he departs Crete for Amman, the next stop on his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, in Crete, Greece, January 6, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the press before take off as he departs Crete for Amman, the next stop on his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, in Crete, Greece, January 6, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool
Updated
20 sec ago
Published
24 sec ago

CHANIA, Greece -Turkey looks set to ratify Sweden's membership in NATO in the coming weeks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, signalling an end to a saga that has frustrated Washington and its allies.

The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs commission approved the bid last week in a key step towards enlarging the Western bloc after 19 months of delays. The next step is a vote in the parliament's general assembly.

Blinken raised the Swedish bid on the first day of a week-long regional tour to address the Gaza conflict.

"In Turkey, we also talked about the final steps in the process to ratify Sweden's accession to NATO in the coming weeks," he told reporters in Greece, but gave no details.

Sweden made the bid in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine but Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan raised objections over what he said was Stockholm's protection of people who Ankara deems to be terrorists.

U.S. lawmakers have held up the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until it signs off on Swedish membership. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top