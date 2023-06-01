US says ready to resume Sudan mediation once parties ‘serious’

OSLO - The United States said on Thursday that it remained ready to mediate between Sudan’s warring parties but that they needed to be serious about a truce, after the army left talks in Saudi Arabia.

“Once the forces make clear by their actions that they are serious about complying with the ceasefire, the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are prepared to resume facilitation of the suspended discussions to find a negotiated solution to this conflict,” a US State Department spokesman said, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Oslo.

Sudan’s army on Wednesday blasted bases of the paramilitary force after pulling out of the ceasefire talks, accusing its rival of violating the truce meant to bring in aid.

Sudanese army forces blasted paramilitary bases with artillery in Khartoum on Wednesday after pulling out of US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire talks, accusing their foes of failing to honour their commitments.

The State Department spokesman said there had been “serious violations of the ceasefire by both sides” in the conflict.

“These violations have led us as a facilitator of these talks to seriously question whether the parties are ready to take the actions needed to meet the obligations they have undertaken on behalf of the Sudanese people,” he said.

Mediators have blamed both sides for violating the truce, which was supposed to enable secure corridors for delivering aid to an increasingly needy population.

In both the north and south of the capital, key bases of commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s Rapid Support Forces came under attack by troops loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, residents told AFP.

One witness said there was “heavy artillery fire from army camps” in northern Khartoum, on the 47th day of a war that researchers said has claimed 1,800 lives.

Another reported “artillery blasts on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) camp in al-Salha” in southern Khartoum – the largest paramilitary base and arsenal in the city.

The attacks came two days after United States and Saudi mediators said the warring parties had agreed to extend by five days the initial week-long humanitarian truce.

The mediators of the talks, held in the Saudi city of Jeddah, acknowledged repeated breaches but have held off imposing any sanctions.