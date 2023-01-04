US says no cause for China retaliation over Covid-19 curbs

The US, Japan and other countries will require travellers from China to show a negative test before entering. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
58 sec ago
Published
8 min ago

WASHINGTON - The White House said there’s no reason Beijing should retaliate against the US and other nations that have imposed Covid-19 restrictions on its travellers, saying the moves were justified on public health grounds as China experiences a surge in cases.

“There’s no cause for retaliation here. Just because countries around the world are taking prudent health measures to protect their citizens, that’s what you’re seeing from us and others,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday in a briefing. 

“This decision is based on public health and science,” she said. “This is coming from our experts here and other countries.”

The US, Japan and other countries will require travellers from China to show a negative test before entering. The new US restrictions take effect Thursday. China has said it would hit back at nations that impose new rules on its travellers, dismissing the measures as “political goals.”

“We believe that some countries’ entry restrictions targeting only China lack scientific basis and some excessive measures are unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said earlier Tuesday at a briefing in Beijing.

China is seeing Covid-19 cases soar after the country abandoned its strict “zero-Covid” protocols, letting the virus run rampant.

The US has also raised concerns about the transparency of China’s data on the spread of the virus.

“Due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in the PRC, and the lack of adequate and transparent epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data being recorded from the PRC, we’re taking deliberate, proactive steps to slow the spread of Covid-19 and to be on alert for any potential Covid-19 variants,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing on Tuesday.

Ms Jean-Pierre said the World Health Organisation is calling on China to release more data to help identify potential variants. 

“Again, there is no need for retaliation. This is something that all of us, other countries are doing to make sure that we are protecting our citizens here,” she said. 

A spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council said the US has offered China assistance with its outbreak, including US-developed vaccines, but that Beijing has indicated publicly it doesn’t need the help.

The Biden administration stands by the offer, the spokeswoman said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter. BLOOMBERG

VIDEO: REUTERS
More On This Topic
China slams 'unacceptable' Covid-19 curbs on travellers from its territory
'Majority' of EU wants tests on passengers from China
Related Stories
Will a China Covid-19 wave set back endemic living in Singapore?
Covid-19 variants in China also detected in Malaysia
How bad is China’s Covid-19 outbreak? It’s a scientific guessing game
As Covid-19 continues to spread, so does misinformation about it
Covid-19’s true death toll still elusive, three years on
What you need to know about S'pore's new Covid-19 vaccination strategy
Long Covid remains a mystery, though theories are emerging
Human development set back 5 years by Covid-19, other crises: UN report
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top