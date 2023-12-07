US says members of Sudanese Armed Forces, Rapid Support Forces committed war crimes

A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he has determined members of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have committed war crimes in Sudan.

Bloodshed, violence and displacement escalated after fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF erupted in April, driving the country to the brink of civil war.

"Based on the State Department's careful analysis of the law and available facts, I have determined that members of the SAF and the RSF have committed war crimes in Sudan," Blinken said in a statement. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top