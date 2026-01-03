Straitstimes.com header logo

US says it thwarted potential ISIS-inspired New Year's Eve attack in North Carolina

United States Department of Justice logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 - The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it thwarted an alleged plan by a North Carolina man to carry out an ISIS-inspired attack using knives and hammers on New Year’s Eve.

Christan Sturdivant, 18, of Mint Hill, North Carolina, was charged with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, according to a Justice Department statement.

Sturdivant has not yet entered a plea on the charges.

FBI agents searching Sturdivant’s home found a handwritten document titled “New Years Attack 2026,” which allegedly discussed plans to stab up to 20 victims and attack responding police officers, according to the statement. REUTERS

