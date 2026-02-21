Straitstimes.com header logo

US says it struck vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing three men

Feb 20 - The U.S. military said on Friday that it struck a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing three men, the latest such incident in recent months.

President Donald Trump's administration has touted its success at taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels in the area.

The military said in a post on X the vessel was "engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

Reuters could not immediately verify the information. REUTERS

