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US says it struck vessel in eastern Pacific, killing three men

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May 29 - The U.S. military said on Friday that it struck a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing three men, in the latest such incident over the last few months.

President Donald Trump's administration has touted its success at taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels in the eastern Pacific and the Caribbean.

U.S. Southern Command said in a post on X that the vessel was "engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

Reuters could not immediately verify the information. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.