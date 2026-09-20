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US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

A projectile approaches a vessel, which the US military alleges was involved in drug trafficking, during a strike at a location given as the Caribbean, in this still image taken from video released September 19, 2026. US Southern Command/Handout via REUTERS

Sept 19 - The US military said it killed four people in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean on Saturday that it alleged was involved in drug trafficking.

• "Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking," the military's Southern Command posted on X.

• The attack was the latest in a campaign dating back to last year that targets what the Trump administration describes as "narco-terrorists."

• Saturday's announcement comes 10 days after a strike, also in the Caribbean, that killed three people, the US military said.

• Since the campaign started, US strikes on vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have killed more than 220 people.

• Rights groups have labeled the attacks "extrajudicial killings." REUTERS