US says China backtracked on commitments in trade deal: Reports

(From left) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arrive for a group photo session after concluding their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on May 1, 2019.
(From left) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arrive for a group photo session after concluding their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on May 1, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
Published
9 min ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US officials on Monday (May 6) accused China of backtracking on commitments in trade negotiations and confirmed tariffs on US$200 billion (S$273 billion) in Chinese goods will be increased to 25 per cent this week, according to US media reports.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said talks with China will resume Thursday but that Beijing was "reneging" on previous commitments made in the negotiations, according to the reports.

He was quoted as saying tariffs would increase as of 12.01 am (12.01pm Singapore time) Friday.

Topics: 

Branded Content