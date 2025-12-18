Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 - The U.S. welcomed economic reforms announced by Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz on Thursday, saying the changes would encourage investment that could benefit ‍both ​countries.

"We applaud President Paz’s historic efforts to open ‍Bolivia to the world by committing to meaningful reforms to attract international investment," Secretary ​of ​State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

"U.S. government officials are currently in Bolivia seeking to facilitate investments that will foster prosperity for both ‍our nations," he said.

Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Aramayo told the Wall Street Journal ​that his government was seeking ⁠a financial lifeline from the Trump administration and open its vast lithium reserves to foreign investors.

Aramayo said he had also discussed the possibility of a currency swap with ​U.S. officials during a trip to Washington last week, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Bolivia’s government ‌on Thursday unveiled a far-reaching emergency ​decree that ended two decades of fuel subsidies and also set out a roadmap to stabilize public finances and attract foreign investment.

It did not specify any details on lithium or a currency swap agreement with the United States. Bolivian officials planned a news conference later Thursday.

A government spokesman told Reuters ‍that lithium reserves were not a topic of discussion with the ​United States.

"The currency swap is part of the topics related to U.S. support for ​the economic stabilization process, but the agenda also ‌includes U.S. investment in different sectors. Lithium was not discussed at all," the spokesperson said. REUTERS