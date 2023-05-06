US, Saudi Arabia say Sudan warring sides to start talks

WASHINGTON - The United States and Saudi governments confirmed direct talks between the warring Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces would start in Jeddah on Saturday.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US urge both parties to take in consideration the interests of the Sudanese nation and its people and actively engage in the talks toward a ceasefire and end to the conflict,” a joint US-Saudi statement said, welcoming the start of “pre-negotiation” dialogue.

The Sudanese army confirmed in a post on Facebook that its delegation left for Jeddah on Friday evening to discuss “specific details of the armistice”, which is aimed at “securing and creating appropriate conditions for dealing with the humanitarian situation of our citizens”.

A senior US State Department official said the discussions in Jeddah would not include negotiations over the volatile issues around integration of the armed forces and chain of command that led to the start of fighting on April 15 between General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, who controls the Sudanese military, and Lieutenant General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

African officials are expected to manage those talks whenever they start, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the delicate diplomacy.

Two African institutions, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in Eastern Africa, would take leading roles.

The US-Saudi statement came after heavy gunfire continued to echo around Khartoum on Friday.

Despite multiple ceasefire declarations, the army and the RSF have continued to battle each other for control of territory in the capital.

Sudanese civilians and officials have been working with the US and other foreign powers to try to get the nation to move from military rule to a civilian-run government, with democratic elections, ever since mass protests in 2019 led to the ouster of president Omar al-Bashir, the dictator of 30 years.

However, in October 2021, Gen Burhan and Lt-Gen Dagalo carried out a coup, subverting a transition process.

Officials from the US and other countries were working on a new agreement with the generals to get the process back on track.

Diplomats thought weeks ago that the generals were ready to embrace the pact, but then they began arguing over how to integrate their forces, including over a timeline.

Civilians trapped in Khartoum said the warring sides are ignoring their plight.

About 700 people have been killed so far across Sudan, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. The United Nations Children’s Fund said it received unverified reports from a trusted partner that 190 children were killed and 1,700 injured in just the first 11 days of the conflict.

About 100,000 people have fled Sudan with little food or water to neighbouring countries, the UN said. AFP, REUTERS, NYTIMES