US sanctions Cuban nickel reserves, military enterprises

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A excavator is seen in an area used by the nickel plant Pedro Soto Alba in the eastern city of Moa, Cuba, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Sept 17 - The United States imposed sanctions Thursday on 11 Cuban entities related to nickel reserves and military enterprises that it said were part of a system that enriched the elite, hurting ordinary Cubans.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said four state-run enterprises related to nickel reserves, four military enterprises dedicated to research and development including for weapons systems and three military officials were being sanctioned.

Cuba's top diplomat, Bruno Rodriguez, has previously said that US sanctions were "causing deaths" in Cuba as the island's economy deals with severe shortages.

The US has called Cuba's government a national security threat. Cuba has long maintained it is not a threat to the US. REUTERS