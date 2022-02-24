US-Russian cooperation in space abides despite tensions over Ukraine

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The longstanding collaboration between the United States and Russia in operating the International Space Station (ISS) appears to be on solid footing even as tensions between the two countries build over the Ukraine crisis.

Some seven weeks after the Biden administration pledged its commitment to keeping ISS operational through 2030, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) is still in talks with Roscosmos, its Russian counterpart, on a new "crew exchange" deal. Under such an agreement, the two former space rivals would routinely share flights to the station on each other's spacecrafts, the US space agency said on Wednesday (Feb 23).

The research platform, about the length of a football field and orbiting some 400km above Earth, is currently home to a crew of four Americans, two Russians and a German astronaut working side-by-side in microgravity.

One of the Nasa astronauts, Mr Mark Vande Hei, flew to the outpost in March last year aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft and is due to return to Earth on March 30 in a Soyuz with cosmonaut peers Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov.

"Ongoing station operations continue, including work to fly crew to the orbital outpost and return them safely to Earth," Nasa spokesman Dan Huot said in an e-mail to Reuters. Roscosmos did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The ISS itself was born in part from a foreign policy initiative to improve US-Russian relations following the collapse of the Soviet Union and end of Cold War rivalry that spurred the original US-Soviet space race.

But US-Russian ties have frayed since Russia's 2014 occupation of the Crimea region from Ukraine, prompting Congress to ban new government contracts with US companies using Russian rocket engineers for national security launches after 2022, according to the website SpacePolicyOnline.com.

None of the sanctions levied by Washington in response to Russia's military incursions into eastern Ukraine this week were directed at Russia's space programme.

From space race to teamwork