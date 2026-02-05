US, Russia to re-establish military-to-military talks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The re-establishment comes after commander of US European Command Alexus Grynkewich held talks with senior Russian and Ukrainian military officials in Abu Dhabi.

WASHINGTON – The US military said that Washington and Moscow on Feb 5 agreed to re-establish high level military-to-military dialogue, following talks in Abu Dhabi , a move which could signal a move towards normalising some ties between the US and Russia.

The US halted military-to-military communication with Moscow just before Russia invaded Ukraine. The conflict, which began in 2022, is the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the depths of the Cold War.

In a statement, the US military said the aim of re-establishing the mechanism was to avoid miscalculation and escalation by either side.

“Maintaining dialogue between militaries is an important factor in global stability and peace, which can only be achieved through strength, and provides a means for increased transparency and de-escalation,” the statement added.

The re-establishment comes after the commander of US European Command, General Alexus Grynkewich, held talks with senior Russian and Ukrainian military officials in Abu Dhabi.

Even after high-level military talks were halted between the US and Russia, they maintained an emergency deconfliction line.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have directly spoken with each other on several occasions. REUTERS