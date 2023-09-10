US, Russia praise G-20 summit declaration as meeting heads to close

NEW DELHI -Russia and the US both praised a G-20 summit declaration that stopped short of directly criticising Moscow for the war in Ukraine as the bloc's leaders headed into the final day of deliberations on Sunday.

The world's biggest economies adopted a consensus declaration in New Delhi on Saturday.

It avoided condemning Russia for the war but highlighted the human suffering the conflict had caused and called on all states not to use force to grab territory.

"Everything was reflected in a balanced form," Ms Svetlana Lukash, the Russian G-20 sherpa, or government negotiator, was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Interfax.

"All members of the G-20 have agreed to act as one in the interests of peace, security and conflict resolution around the world."

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters the declaration "does a very good job of standing up for the principle that states cannot use force to seek territorial acquisition or to violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of other states".

Germany and Britain have also praised the resolution but Ukraine has said "it was nothing to be proud of".

In the weeks leading to the summit, sharply differing views on the war had threatened to derail the meeting.

The West had demanded members call out Moscow for the invasion; Russia said it would block any resolution that did not reflect its position.

The summit also admitted the African Union which includes 55 member states, as a permanent member of the G-20.

On Sunday, the leaders, including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japan's Fumio Kishida, visited the memorial of Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi.

Most of the leaders were barefoot as they walked to the site where Gandhi was cremated following his assassination in 1948 by a Hindu extremist and stood in silence.

Mr Biden later left for Vietnam, missing the last session of the summit.