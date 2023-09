US restricts imports from three more Chinese companies tied to forced labour in Xinjiang

WASHINGTON - The United States restricted imports from three more Chinese companies on Tuesday as part of an effort to eliminate goods made with the forced labour of Uighur minorities from the US supply chain.

Xinjiang Tianmian Foundation Textile, Xinjiang Tianshan Wool Textile and Xinjiang Zhongtai Group were added to the Uighur Forced Labour Prevention Act Entity List, according to a government posting, bringing the total number of entities on the list to 27.

The three companies were designated as a result of their business practices involving Uighur minorities and other persecuted groups, the US Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

“We do not tolerate companies that use forced labour, that abuse the human rights of individuals in order to make a profit,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement.

The three companies were designated for working with the government of Xinjiang to recruit and transport, harbour or use the forced labour of Uighurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, or members of other persecuted groups out of the region, the United States said.

A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry called allegations of forced labour in Xinjiang “the lie of the century”, adding that they were aimed at discrediting China and suppressing its development.

“In essence, (the US) is undermining Xinjiang’s prosperity and stability, curbing China’s development, and destroying international trade rules and market order,” spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press briefing.

Xinjiang Tianmian Foundation Textile Co makes yarn and other textile products, the US statement said. Xinjiang Zhongtai Group Co produces and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and other textile, chemical and building materials. Xinjiang Tianshan Wool Textile Co sells cashmere and wool garments, among other products.

The companies are all based in Xinjiang. They all did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In 2022, Xinjiang Zhongtai Group became the first state-owned company from Xinjiang to debut on Fortune magazine’s list of top 500 companies globally, according to state news agency Xinhua.

A 2021 law, the Uighur Forced labour Prevention Act Entity List (UFLPA), prohibits importation of goods into the United States that are either produced in Xinjiang or by companies identified on the list unless the importer can prove that the goods were not produced with forced labour.

U.S. officials believe Chinese authorities have established labour camps for Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups in China’s western Xinjiang region. Beijing denies any abuses.

The State Department later on Tuesday updated its business advisory on the Xingjiang supply chain to call attention to China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and the evidence of widespread use of forced labour there”.

It stressed the urgency for businesses to take due diligence measures, including identifying, assessing and acting on forced labour and human rights risks for workers.

Some Uighur groups and activists have been frustrated by the pace and quality of enforcement of the Uighur Forced labour Prevention Act.

Senator Marco Rubio, who helped introduce the law, urged the Biden administration to add more companies to the list.

“There are potentially thousands of China-based companies and entities complicit in slave labour,” Mr Rubio said in a statement. “The slow pace emboldens those profiting from slave labour.”

The United States in August banned goods from two China-based companies that were added to the list. REUTERS