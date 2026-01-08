US pushes ahead with plans to reopen embassy in Venezuela

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

No official date has been set to reopen the embassy, according to people involved.

The Trump administration is quickly moving to reestablish a diplomatic presence in Venezuela, asking local staff to prepare for the arrival of US officials at its embassy in Caracas as soon as this week.

No official date has been set to reopen the embassy, according to people involved, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

When asked about the possibility of reopening the embassy by reporters aboard Air Force One on Jan 4 , President Donald Trump said, “we’re thinking about it”.

A senior State Department official said they are making preparations to allow for a reopening should Mr Trump make that decision.

The timing underscores how rapidly Washington is seeking to reset relations after Ms Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as Acting President on Jan 5 , just days after a US air strike resulted in the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife .

Already, state oil company PDVSA said on Jan 7 that it is in talks to sell a large volume of crude to the US.

The hulking American embassy sits atop a lush green hill in the eastern Caracas neighbourhood of Valle Arriba. Spanning the size of two football fields, the building is visible from much of the city. It was inaugurated in 1995, after a four-year construction process that cost nearly US$13 million (S$16.7 million).

At its height in the mid-2000s, nearly 500 employees and contractors from as many as nine US agencies – including the Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Homeland Security – worked there.

A large US flag used to fly in front of the compound until the US suspended operations in 2019. That was when Mr Trump, during his first term, said Maduro’s re-election the year prior was illegitimate and instead recognised opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido as the country’s president.

Responsibilities in Venezuela have been handled by the US embassy in neighbouring Colombia since. BLOOMBERG