US pursuing second criminal investigation into Maduro, say sources

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The second criminal investigation into ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro raises the possibility that he could face additional charges.

– The US is pursuing a second criminal investigation into ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, raising the possibility that he could face additional charges, according to a Justice Department official and another source familiar with the matter.

The second investigation, run out of the US Attorney’s Office in Miami, has been ongoing for months, according to the two sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a pending investigation.

The Florida probe was active at the time US President Donald Trump ordered the US military raid that captured Maduro, 63, and his wife Cilia Flores, 69, in January, according to the Justice Department official. It has examined potential money laundering allegations, according to the other source.

A lawyer for Maduro and a Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CBS News was first to report on the second investigation run out of Florida. It is not clear if the probe will lead to additional charges.

Maduro has already been charged in federal court in Manhattan with narcoterrorism conspiracy and other offences tied to alleged drug trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial in a Brooklyn jail.

The New York indictment, originally filed in 2020, was cited as legal justification for the US special forces raid in Caracas that deposed Maduro as Venezuela’s leader.

The Florida investigation could give the Justice Department a fallback option if it faces legal complications in Maduro’s New York case. Mr Trump in March suggested that Maduro would face additional charges in the US.

The same US Attorney’s Office in Miami on May 18 unsealed money laundering charges against Maduro ally Alex Saab. The office is also expected to charge former Cuban president Raul Castro on May 20 over the downing of planes piloted by a Cuban exile group in 1996.

Saab’s arrest and deportation suggested a new level of collaboration between US and Venezuelan law enforcement under acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro’s former vice-president. REUTERS