US probes Tesla recall of 2 million vehicles over Autopilot, citing concerns

WASHINGTON - US auto safety regulators said on April 26 they have opened an investigation into whether Tesla’s recall of more than 2 million vehicles announced in December to install new Autopilot safeguards is adequate following a series of crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it opened the probe after receiving reports of 20 crashes involving vehicles that had the new Autopilot software updates installed under Tesla’s recall.

The new investigation adds to regulatory scrutiny to Autopilot at a time when CEO Elon Musk is pushing for full self-driving, as Tesla is offering a month of free trials and plans to unveil its robotaxi on Aug 8.

The agency said it had concerns following those 20 crashes as well as results from preliminary NHTSA tests of updated vehicles.

Also on April 26, the agency closed its nearly three-year defect investigation into Autopilot, saying it found evidence that “Tesla’s weak driver engagement system was not appropriate for Autopilot’s permissive operating capabilities” that result in a “critical safety gap”.

NHTSA disclosed on April 26 that during its Autopilot safety probe launched in August 2021 it identified at least 13 Tesla crashes involving at least one death and many more involving serious injuries in which “foreseeable driver misuse of the system played an apparent role”. NHTSA listed reports of 54 serious injuries in Autopilot crashes involving potential driver misuse.

NHTSA noted Tesla’s December 2023 recall “allows a driver to readily reverse” the software update. The agency said Tesla has issued additional software updates to address issues related to its concerns but has not made them part of the recall.

Tesla said in December its largest-ever recall covering 2.03 million US vehicles - or nearly all of its vehicles on US roads - was to better ensure drivers pay attention when using its advanced driver assistance system.

The new recall investigation covers models Y, X, S, 3 and Cybertruck vehicles in the US equipped with Autopilot produced between the 2012 and 2024 model years.

NHTSA said there were gaps in Tesla’s telematic data reporting on crashes involving Autopilot since the automaker primarily gets data from crashes involving air bag deployments, which account for only about one-fifth of police-reported crashes.

US senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal on April 26 urged NHTSA to bar Tesla from allowing the use of Autopilot on roads where it is not intended, asking the agency “to take all necessary actions to prevent these vehicles from endangering lives”.

NHTSA also on April 26 raised concerns that Tesla’s Autopilot name “may lead drivers to believe that the automation has greater capabilities than it does and invite drivers to overly trust the automation”.

Tesla shares were down 1.1 per cent at US$168.26 (S$229.30) in the afternoon on April 26. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has said repeatedly that Autopilot does not make vehicles self-driving and is intended for use with a fully attentive driver who is prepared to take over and has hands on the steering wheel.

In February, Consumer Reports, a non-profit research organization, said its testing of Tesla’s Autopilot recall update found changes did not adequately address many safety concerns raised by NHTSA and urged the agency to require the automaker to take “stronger steps”.

Tesla’s Autopilot is intended to enable cars to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within their lane, while enhanced Autopilot can assist in changing lanes on highways but does not make vehicles autonomous.