US private universities face donor pressure to support Israel

NEW YORK - With the Israel-Hamas conflict unleashing furious emotions, American universities have struggled to walk an almost impossibly narrow line: Satisfying the demands of rich donors that they more clearly support Israel, while also respecting protesters’ rights of free expression.

Several wealthy Americans have threatened to withdraw their financial support from prestigious private schools like the Ivy League’s Harvard University in Massachusetts, or the University of Pennsylvania, known as UPenn.

The Wexner Foundation, which works to prepare young Jewish leaders in North America and Israel, went a step further: It ended its partnership with Harvard’s Kennedy School.

Citing what it called the “dismal failure of Harvard’s leadership to take a clear and unequivocal stand against the barbaric murders of innocent Israeli civilians by terrorists,” the Wexner family, founders of the Bath & Body Works chain, formally severed their ties to the school.

Meantime, Marc Rowan, the chief executive officer of the Apollo Global Management investment fund and a major donor to UPenn, demanded the resignation of the school’s president, Elizabeth Magill. He criticised her in particular for the school’s hosting two weeks earlier of a festival of Palestinian literature which, he said, included some “well-known anti-Semites and fomenters of hate and racism”.

Kenneth Griffin, the CEO of the Citadel investment fund and one of Harvard’s biggest donors, and Ronald Lauder, heir to the Estee Lauder cosmetics group and another UPenn donor, have also expressed their displeasure, according to American media.

Forced to choose

“Leaders are criticised for not speaking out quickly or forcefully enough. They’re being forced to choose sides. And yet there are many who say that given a diversity of perspectives on campus, there can’t be an institutional position on such complex global issues,” said Lynn Pasquerella, president of the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AACU).

At Harvard, President Claudine Gay did condemn the Hamas attacks of Oct 7, but her critics say her words were too timid and came too late.