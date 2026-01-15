US pressing Mexico to allow US forces to fight cartels, NYT reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The border wall between the United States and Mexico, after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she ruled out a U.S. military intervention to combat drug cartels, following a \"good conversation\" on Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump on security and drug trafficking, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Jan 15 - The United States is intensifying pressure on Mexico to allow U.S. military forces to conduct joint operations to dismantle fentanyl labs inside the country, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing U.S. officials.

U.S. officials want American forces, either Special Operation troops or CIA officers, to accompany Mexican soldiers on raids on suspected fentanyl labs, the report said, citing multiple unnamed officials.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News last week that cartels were running Mexico and suggested the U.S. could strike land targets to combat them, in one of a series of threats to deploy U.S. military force against drug cartels.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that she ruled out a U.S. military intervention to combat drug cartels following a "good conversation" with Trump on security and drug trafficking.

The U.S. request to Mexico to use U.S. forces was renewed after Washington's forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a raid on January 3, the New York Times report said.

Sheinbaum has previously declined offers of military action from Trump.

Reuters could not immediately verify the New York Times report. The White House and Mexico's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. REUTERS