US plans further troop deployments to fight drug trafficking, Hegseth says

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader at the National Palace, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic November 26, 2025. REUTERS/Erika Santelices

SANTO DOMINGO - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday the United States is aiming to allow further deployments of troops and aircraft to tackle drug trafficking.

Speaking in the Dominican Republic, which has authorized the temporary deployment of U.S. elements, Hegseth said he was hoping other countries would accept U.S. military presence on their soil.

"A model that we hope to expand with other countries that want to associate with us to ensure that the drug terrorists... receive this message that we are associating with more countries, with more elements to stop them," Hegseth said.

He added that the Dominican Republic will continue to help lead the fight against drug traffickers.

The U.S. has ramped up operations in the Caribbean in recent months, including strikes against alleged drug-trafficking vessels which have killed dozens. REUTERS