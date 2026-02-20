US pays $203 million of more than $5 billion owed to UN

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump talks with world leaders participating in the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington on Feb 19.

WASHINGTON – The United States has paid about US$160 million ( S$203.11 million ) of the more than US$4 billion it owes to the UN, a United Nations spokesperson said on Feb 19 as US President Donald Trump hosted the first meeting of his “Board of Peace” initiative that experts say could undermine the UN.

“Last week, we received about US$160 million from the US as a partial payment of its past dues for the UN regular budget,” the UN spokesperson said in a statement.

Mr Trump said during his comments at the opening “Board of Peace” meeting that Washington would give the UN money to strengthen it.

The US is the biggest contributor to the UN budget, but under the Trump administration it has refused to make mandatory payments to regular and peacekeeping budgets, and slashed voluntary funding to UN agencies with their own budgets.

Washington has withdrawn from dozens of UN agencies .

UN officials say the US owed US$2.19 billion to the regular UN budget as at the start of February, more than 95 per cent of the total owed by countries globally. The US also owes another US$2.4 billion for current and past peacekeeping missions and US$43.6 million for UN tribunals.

“We’re going to help them (UN) money-wise, and we’re going to make sure the United Nations is viable,” Mr Trump said.

“I think the United Nations has great potential, really great potential. It has not lived up to (that) potential.”

Countries, including major powers of the Global South and key US allies in the West, have been reluctant to join Mr Trump’s “Board of Peace” where Mr Trump himself is the chair. Many experts have said such an initiative undermines the UN.

Mr Trump launched the board in January and proposed it late in 2025 as part of his plan to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

A UN Security Council resolution recognised the board late in 2025 to 2027, limiting its scope to Gaza, the Palestinian territory it was meant to oversee following Israel’s devastating more than two‑year assault.

Under Mr Trump’s plan to end Israel’s war in Gaza, the board was meant to oversee Gaza’s temporary governance. Mr Trump subsequently said the board will tackle global conflicts and look beyond Gaza as well.

UN experts say that Mr Trump’s oversight of a board to supervise a foreign territory’s affairs resembles a colonial structure and criticized the board for not having Palestinian representation. There was no UN representative at the “Board of Peace” meeting on Feb 19 . REUTERS