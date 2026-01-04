For subscribers
News analysis
US operation in Venezuela marks passing of old order, revival of concepts like zones of influence
- EU expresses regret over US military operation in Venezuela, citing breaches of international law, but avoids strong condemnation, calling for adherence to UN Charter.
- Operation may embolden nations like Russia/China to disregard international law, although they already do so, and revives the Monroe Doctrine, risking spheres of influence.
- US action breaks the taboo against targeting heads of state, setting a dangerous precedent; Trump's threats to other leaders heighten global security risks.
AI generated
PARIS - European governments have reacted cautiously to the United States’ military operation in Venezuela.
In private, most European leaders agree that the US intervention with its summary arrest and exfiltration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
