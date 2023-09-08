US Open semi-final disrupted by climate protesters, including one who glued feet to floor

NEW YORK – A group of protesters advocating for the cessation of fossil fuels delayed play during the first US Open women’s semi-final on Thursday night.

American Coco Gauff was leading Czech player Karolina Muchova 6-4, 1-0 when several spectators stood up and began chanting. Asked to leave by security, they initially refused, leading the roughly 23,000-strong Arthur Ashe stadium crowd to shout “kick them out”.

Play was suspended and three out of the four protesters were escorted out of the stadium, according to a statement from the United States Tennis Association (USTA). Emergency responders had to intervene to safely remove the other individual who had affixed his bare feet to the floor.

All of them were taken into custody by law enforcement, USTA said.

The match resumed about 50 minutes after the interruption started.

The environmental group Extinction Rebellion claimed responsibility for the disruption, characterising it as no more inconvenient than a rain delay. The group is calling for an end to the use of fossil fuels.