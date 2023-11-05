US officials outline steps to Israel to reduce civilian casualties

TEL AVIV – United States officials said they have privately outlined several steps to Israel to reduce civilian casualties in its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, including using smaller bombs, when going after Hamas leaders and infrastructure.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday during a visit to Israel that he had spoken to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about “concrete steps” that the US believes Israel could and should take to minimise civilian deaths, a message he repeated on Saturday in Jordan after meeting Arab leaders who demanded an immediate ceasefire.

Mr Blinken said Israel could put in place the US recommendations “while still achieving its objectives of finding and finishing Hamas terrorists”.

He did not specify in his remarks what the “concrete steps” entailed. But US officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they have advised their Israeli counterparts to take a more deliberate approach in their operations.

US officials told the Israelis that they could reduce civilian casualties if they improved how they targeted Hamas leaders, gathered more intelligence on Hamas command and control networks before launching strikes, used smaller bombs to collapse the tunnel network and employed ground forces to separate civilian population centres from where militants are concentrated.

The Americans say Israel’s forceful response to the attack by Hamas on Oct 7, in which more than 1,400 people were killed, reflects the importance that it places on reestablishing deterrence against attacks from adversaries in the region.

The unfolding humanitarian crisis in Hamas-controlled Gaza, where the health ministry says more than 9,400 people have been killed, has provoked outrage around the world, leading the Biden administration to be more vocal in saying that Israel has to do more to protect civilians.

Mr Blinken urged Israel to agree to a series of pauses in the fighting to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the exit of foreign nationals from the enclave, but Mr Netanyahu rebuffed the idea, saying any pauses would be contingent on the release of all Israeli hostages.

In the first two weeks of the war, roughly 90 per cent of the munitions Israel dropped in Gaza were satellite-guided bombs of 1,000 (453.5kg) to 2,000 pounds, according to a senior US military official. The rest were 250-pound small-diameter bombs.

Asked about the US request to use smaller bombs, a spokesman for the Israeli military said: “We don’t comment on munitions and our conversations with allies.”

US military officials say the smaller bombs are better suited to the dense urban environments of Gaza. But Israel has, over the years, built up stocks of larger bombs, intended mostly to target hardened Hezbollah military positions in Lebanon.

The US is now trying to send more of the smaller bombs to Israel, said a senior military official. If the US can get those smaller munitions to Israel, US officials hope Israel will use them to mitigate the risk to civilians.

The US has also increased the amount of intelligence that it is collecting in Gaza: American drones are flying over the enclave, searching for hostages held by Hamas and other groups, and US military satellites have been redirected to monitor the enclave. The US is also using aircraft on the two carriers in the Mediterranean to help collect additional intelligence, including electronic intercepts.