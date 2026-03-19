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US official warns small airports could soon shut down over TSA absences

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FILE PHOTO: Passengers enter the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) 'PreCheck' line at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues to go unfunded, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on March 19 that if a partial government shutdown continues small airports could soon shut down as 50,000 airport security officers go without pay.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on March 19 that if a partial government shutdown continues small airports could soon shut down as 50,000 airport security officers go without pay.

Mr Duffy said in a CNBC interview that if the standoff continues into next week, the government might have to take extraordinary steps.

He noted next week Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport security officers are set to miss another full paycheck on March 27 and said things are likely to get worse as that approaches.

“You're going to see small airports, I believe, shut down,” Mr Duffy said, saying the current long lines at some airports due to TSA shortages could be “child's play” compared to future disruptions. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.