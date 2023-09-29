US offers $5 million reward for information on killing of Ecuadorian presidential candidate

Supporters hold a banner with the picture of slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on the day of the closing campaign rally of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Christian Zurita, who is replacing Villavicencio, in Quito, Ecuador, August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo





WASHINGTON - The U.S. is offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of those behind the killing of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. REUTERS

