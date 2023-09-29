US offers $5 million reward for information on killing of Ecuadorian presidential candidate

WASHINGTON - The U.S. is offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of those behind the killing of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. REUTERS
