US Navy detected submersible implosion: Report

WASHINGTON - The US Navy detected the likely implosion of the Titan submersible on underwater sound monitoring devices shortly after it disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean during a trip to the wreck of the Titanic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Citing an unnamed senior US Navy official, the Journal said the implosion was recorded shortly after the Titan went missing on Sunday by a secret acoustic monitoring system designed to detect submarines.

“The US Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” the official told the Journal.

On Thursday, the US Coast Guard said it had found wreckage of the submersible near the remains of the Titanic, which sits 3,800m under the sea.