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US military says it struck vessel in Caribbean, killing three

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 - The U.S. military said on Wednesday three people were killed in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean Sea, the latest in a series of attacks that Washington says target "narco-terrorists" but human rights groups condemn as extrajudicial killings.

DETAILS:

• U.S. Southern Command said on X it "executed a lethal kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean."

• It cited "confirmed intelligence" to allege the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking, without providing more details.

• The U.S. military said three people, whom it called "narco-terrorists," were killed.

• President Donald Trump's administration has said the vessels it has struck since September 2025 were transporting narcotics.

• The U.S. military's strikes on such vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have killed more than 220 people.

• Experts and rights advocates, both in the U.S. and globally, have questioned the legality of the strikes.

• Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and independent U.N. experts have called the strikes unlawful extrajudicial killings.

• The American Civil Liberties Union has cast the assertions by the Trump administration against those it targets as "unsubstantiated, fear-mongering claims." REUTERS