US military says it carried out strikes on three vessels in eastern Pacific

A screengrab from a video posted by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on his X account on Oct 24.

A screengrab image from a video posted by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on his X account on Oct 24.

PHOTO: AFP

WASHINGTON – The US Southern Command said on Dec 15 that it carried out strikes on three vessels in international ‍waters, ​killing eight men.

“Intelligence confirmed that the ‍vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and ​were ​engaged in narco-trafficking,” the military said in a post on X.

The United States struck more than 20 vessels in ‍the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela as part ​of a military campaign ⁠President Donald Trump has launched on drug smuggling from the region.

At least 90 suspected drug smugglers have been killed in the process.

The use ​of the military to attack suspected drug vessels marks a stark departure from ‌how the US has ​historically dealt with them.

The Trump administration has sought to defend the legality of the strikes, which some legal experts have said amount to unlawful extrajudicial killings.

“Our operations in the Southcom region are lawful under both US and international law, with all ‍actions in compliance with the Law of Armed Conflict,” ​Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson told reporters earlier in December.

The strikes ​are viewed as the precursor to

US ‌land strikes on Venezuela

that Mr Trump has said will soon start. REUTERS

